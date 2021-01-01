 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Puffco Plus Grips

Puffco Plus Grips

by Puffco

Write a review
Puffco Dabbing Tools & Accessories Puffco Plus Grips

$9.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Made from durable silicone, these 4 Limited Edition Color options allow you to customize your Puffco Plus. All four colors in one package. 4 Limited Edition Colors Black Ocean Blue Scarlet Sugar Cookie

About this brand

Puffco Logo
Award winning technology. Industry leading innovation. Designed and engineered in Brooklyn, NY

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review