Pulsar APX Vaporizer Tie Dye

by Pulsar Vaporizers

$69.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Pulsar APX is one of the most highly-rated and recommended portable vaporizers for under $100 by multiple notable vaporizer reviewers. Fashion-forward and innovative, Pulsar's new Sirius represents a whole new generation of wax pens, as it is equipped with unprecedented power and an advanced ceramic atomizer free of exposed coils or wicks. Keeping with wax concentrates, the new Hand E-Nail makes enjoy dabs on-the-go easier than ever! Now with an upgraded vapor path and mouthpiece, APX delivers even smoother hits. Measuring just 4" in length, the APX fits comfortably in the palm of your hand as well as your pocket, allowing you to discreetly vape your favorite dry herb strains on-the-go. Representing a new breed of affordable portable vaporizers that actually perform and function as well as units twice the price, the APX vaporizer has quickly become one of the most popular and best-selling portable units in its class. For the price, there's no better investment than the Pulsar APX vaporizer. Pulsar APX V2 features a rubber control button instead of metal for a more comfortable touch. Boasting five preset heat settings ranging from 356°- 428°F, the APX has the ability to reach your desired temperature in just 30 seconds! LED lights indicate heat setting as well as battery level. A high-quality ceramic herb chamber ensures a true vaporization experience free of combustion. If portability, versatility, and affordability are at the top of your list, then the APX from Pulsar is the vape for you. For anyone new to vaporization, picking the right portable device can be a very difficult process. Trying to find a great unit for under $100 can be even trickier. That's why Pulsar created the APX with newbies in mind - to ensure that beginners can get an awesome introductory unit at half the price of other entry-level vapes. There's no other portable vaporizer in its class that can match the APX's performance, portability or overall versatility. Vape newcomers and novices no longer have to sacrifice functionality for affordability, as the APX embodies all of the advanced features of top-shelf units at a price that simply can't be beat.

About this brand

Pulsar Vaporizers Logo
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

5 customer reviews

2.45

Thu Dec 19 2019
D........d
The vape works OK, but customer support at Pulsar is beyond horrible. Some of the worst customer support ever. :(
Mon Apr 01 2019
v........r
Mouthpiece gets so hot it burns my lips, even as it produces very little vapor. I need to drag and drag to even get a taste, drag and drag some more to get a buzz. When I used some of the already-vaped weed to make edibles, it was still so potent I got baked out of my mind.
Thu Mar 21 2019
C........7
The way you can fix the mouthpiece getting hot is to put a small paper towel between the little space between the silicon and the mouthpiece.
