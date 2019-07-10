Pulsar RoK Electric Oil Rig
We are excited to present our latest & greatest vaporizer, the RöK! Feast your eyes on the best portable electronic dab rig available. This rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates and open up their full flavor profile. The Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy higher culture. Specs & Features 6.75" tall Isolated airpath 3 voltage settings 30 second 'RöK Mode' All metal body Coilless quartz & ceramic cups Boro glass filtration base Disc percolator Carb cap included 1 year limited warranty Included Items 1 - Dabber tool 2 - Wire brushes 1 - Wax carb cap 1 - Coilless quartz cup 1 - Coilless ceramic cup 2 - Silicone collars 1 - USB charging cable & brick 4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds