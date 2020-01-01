 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Pura Vida Nightfall Honey Oil Elixir
Hybrid

Pura Vida Nightfall Honey Oil Elixir

by Pura Vida

Write a review
Pura Vida Concentrates Ingestible Pura Vida Nightfall Honey Oil Elixir

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Dominance: Indica Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene profile:Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Distinctive sweet vanilla, Honey & Earthy undertones TAKE THE EDGE OFF Wind down and relax with our Nightfall Honey Oil Drops 20mg/ml Indica, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).

About this brand

Pura Vida Logo
We believe in full spectrum extractions; from our legendary vapes to our life enhancing tinctures, we preserve the terpene rich flavour profiles and supporting cannabinoids. Whether you are looking to increase your productivity, boost your immune system, or simply relax and unwind from the demand of everyday life; Wherever you are, whatever you do, we have a product specifically for you.

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review