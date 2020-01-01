Pura Vida Nightfall Honey Oil Elixir
About this product
Strain Dominance: Indica Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene profile:Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Distinctive sweet vanilla, Honey & Earthy undertones TAKE THE EDGE OFF Wind down and relax with our Nightfall Honey Oil Drops 20mg/ml Indica, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).
About this brand
Pura Vida
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
