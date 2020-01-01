 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Pura Vida CBD Elixir

Pura Vida CBD Elixir

by Pura Vida

Write a review
Pura Vida Concentrates Ingestible Pura Vida CBD Elixir

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 20 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours REVIVE & RESTORE - Daily CBD drops to increase your vitality 20mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Non-Psychoactive. Organic MCT Coconut Oil. Pure & Natural Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).

About this brand

Pura Vida Logo
We believe in full spectrum extractions; from our legendary vapes to our life enhancing tinctures, we preserve the terpene rich flavour profiles and supporting cannabinoids. Whether you are looking to increase your productivity, boost your immune system, or simply relax and unwind from the demand of everyday life; Wherever you are, whatever you do, we have a product specifically for you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review