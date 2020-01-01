Pura Vida Daybreak Honey Oil Elixir
About this product
Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, linalool, guaiol, myrcene Tasting Notes: Sweet & Spicy notes, Subtle citrus finish LIFT YOURSELF UP Daybreak Honey Oil Drops to awaken senses and boost energy · 20mg/ml Sativa, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil. Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).
About this brand
Pura Vida
About this strain
Kali Mist
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
