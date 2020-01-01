 Loading…

Sativa

Pura Vida Daybreak Honey Oil Elixir

by Pura Vida

Pura Vida Concentrates Ingestible Pura Vida Daybreak Honey Oil Elixir

About this product

Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 20mg/g • TOTAL CBD <1 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene Profile: beta-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, linalool, guaiol, myrcene Tasting Notes: Sweet & Spicy notes, Subtle citrus finish LIFT YOURSELF UP Daybreak Honey Oil Drops to awaken senses and boost energy · 20mg/ml Sativa, Full plant premium extract. Organic MCT coconut oil. Pure & Natural. Each 30ml bottle contains 564mg of CBD Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 20mg THC per 1ml (full dropper).

About this brand

Pura Vida Logo
We believe in full spectrum extractions; from our legendary vapes to our life enhancing tinctures, we preserve the terpene rich flavour profiles and supporting cannabinoids. Whether you are looking to increase your productivity, boost your immune system, or simply relax and unwind from the demand of everyday life; Wherever you are, whatever you do, we have a product specifically for you.

About this strain

Kali Mist

Kali Mist
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

