Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
Strain Dominance: Indica Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct vape, Premium extract Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Distinctive sweet vanilla notes, Earthy finish TAKE THE TIME TO UNWIND: Take the edge off and find stillness “We feel a rich relaxing experience with hints of sweet vanilla and honey tones and an earthy finish”” 0.5g High THC Indica Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
