Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Sweet & spicy, Subtle citrus finish GO FURTHER: Increase productivity & enhance your creativity “We experience lingering hints of sweet & spicy citrus in our Sativa Honey Oil Vape” 0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
