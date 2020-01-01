 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pura Vida Sativa Honey Oil Vape
Sativa

Pura Vida Sativa Honey Oil Vape

by Pura Vida

Write a review
Pura Vida Concentrates Cartridges Pura Vida Sativa Honey Oil Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Sweet & spicy, Subtle citrus finish GO FURTHER: Increase productivity & enhance your creativity “We experience lingering hints of sweet & spicy citrus in our Sativa Honey Oil Vape” 0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery

About this brand

Pura Vida Logo
We believe in full spectrum extractions; from our legendary vapes to our life enhancing tinctures, we preserve the terpene rich flavour profiles and supporting cannabinoids. Whether you are looking to increase your productivity, boost your immune system, or simply relax and unwind from the demand of everyday life; Wherever you are, whatever you do, we have a product specifically for you.

About this strain

Kali Mist

Kali Mist
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review