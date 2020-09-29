 Loading…

Aspen Valley Hemp CBD Cigarettes

by Pure CBD Exchange

About this product

Twenty hemp CBD flower pre-rolled cigarettes per pack. What’s the difference between Hemp Cigarettes and Pre-Rolled Joints? Hemp Cigarettes are made of a leafier shake material in order to burn and pack correctly. They are more of a tobacco substitute than a potent CBD flower. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars. Our cigarettes blend has around 10% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Each pack contains 20 pre-rolled cigarettes with about 0.85g of material each. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more.

About this brand

CBD-Rich Hemp products. Organically grown, CO2 Extracted, Organic ingredients. Relax like mountain people.

2 customer reviews

Tue Sep 29 2020
K........1
Amazing product & packaging with the QR code right on it. This is a great alternative to tobacco!
Fri Mar 13 2020
S........n
Pretty good for the demons