Boozepanda on November 15th, 2019

Purchased from OCS @ 18% THC. Wasn’t overly impressed with this product as it was very dried out on arrival. Wasn’t too bad through the vape at low temps but was harsh when rolled into a joint (Which proved difficult due to it being so dried out and crumbly) . Did do it’s job of helping put me to sleep and may try again on a later date as it might have been just a bad batch. Hopefully next time around it’s a little less dry As it’s pretty good value for the money through the OCS.