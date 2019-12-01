Pure Sun Farms' Afghan Kush from Delta, B.C., is an indica-dominant strain with very strong THC potency and a purple, silver and green appearance. It's grown in a hybrid greenhouse with help from the sun and then machine-trimmed and hang-dried to preserve the terpenes, which include nerolidol (also found in citronella, ginger and orange peels), caryophyllene (black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme). It's available in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.
Pure Sunfarms sent me 3.5 grams of Afghan Kush that was completely dried out and crumbled in my hands. I could barley get enough together to vape because 85% of it was dust in the bottom of the packaging. It made me giggly and helped with sleep. Too bad it was $50 for a bunch of dust. Got one vape session out of it. Would never order from Pure Sunfarms again.
Boozepanda
on November 15th, 2019
Purchased from OCS @ 18% THC. Wasn’t overly impressed with this product as it was very dried out on arrival. Wasn’t too bad through the vape at low temps but was harsh when rolled into a joint (Which proved difficult due to it being so dried out and crumbly) . Did do it’s job of helping put me to sleep and may try again on a later date as it might have been just a bad batch. Hopefully next time around it’s a little less dry As it’s pretty good value for the money through the OCS.
PicPaquette
on November 11th, 2019
Very great smell and flavour and the nugs were beautiful and big, dence you could see the beautiful crystal and care for the bud. The high was was very good and for the price its the best bang for your buck. I would recommend to you or a friend
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.