Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Pure Sunfarms’ pre-rolls are made with the best parts of the plant — the whole bud is ground to maximize potency and flavour with every pull. Known for its high THC potential, Pure Sunfarms' Afghan Kush is an indica-dominant heirloom of cultivars, offering aromas and flavours of white musk (myrcene), sandalwood and red peppercorns (caryophyllene), and wild mountain strawberries (linalool). The sleek and tapered pre-roll design offers a twisted end, sealing the joint and acting as a convenient wick.
Be the first to review this product.