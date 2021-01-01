 Loading…

Balance Oil 15

by Pure Sunfarms

About this product

Pure Sunfarms Balance Oil 15 is a high potency ingestible oil created to deliver 15 mg/ml of both THC and CBD, tailored for those seeking the advantages of each cannabinoid. Distillate is blended in a natural, coconut derived MCT oil. Its flavour is subtle enough to be taken directly or added to your favourite smoothie. Packaged in a recyclable amber glass bottle, it is easily measured with a syringe for precision and control. Every component is thoroughly tested for purity, quality, and safety.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

