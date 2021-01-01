 Loading…

Sativa

Critical Kali Mist Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge 0.5g

by Pure Sunfarms

About this product

Critical Kali Mist showcases aromas and flavours of dill and parsley, raspberry and orange sorbet, and oregano. Pure Sunfarms’ 510 vape cartridges are filled with 0.5g of full-spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Just pure BC cannabis, providing smooth flavour with every pull. Critical Kali Mist showcases aromas and flavours of dill and parsley (pinene), raspberry and orange sorbet (myrcene), and oregano (caryophyllene), carefully preserved from the original BC grown flower. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic heating coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Compatible with a 510 thread battery.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

About this strain

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.

