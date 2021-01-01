Critical Kali Mist Full Spectrum 510 Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Critical Kali Mist showcases aromas and flavours of dill and parsley, raspberry and orange sorbet, and oregano. Pure Sunfarms’ 510 vape cartridges are filled with 0.5g of full-spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Just pure BC cannabis, providing smooth flavour with every pull. Critical Kali Mist showcases aromas and flavours of dill and parsley (pinene), raspberry and orange sorbet (myrcene), and oregano (caryophyllene), carefully preserved from the original BC grown flower. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic heating coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Compatible with a 510 thread battery.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Critical Kali Mist
Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.
