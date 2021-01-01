Death Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
About this product
D. Bubba single-strain pre-rolls are made with only ground whole bud – no sugar leaves, no trim, no shake. D. Bubba single-strain pre-rolls are made with only ground whole bud – no sugar leaves, no trim, no shake. This strain features dense and lightly-feathered flowers with a heavy icing of trichomes, and aromas of spicy earth (caryophyllene), gassy hops (humulene), and creamy coffee (bisabolol). With hemp paper, a bamboo filter, and vegan glue, the tapered design offers a twisted end, sealing the joint and acting as a convenient wick. Three x 0.5 g pre-rolls in a reusable, recyclable tube.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Death Bubba
Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.
