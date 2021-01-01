 Loading…

  Death Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Indica

Death Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Pre-rolls Death Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this product

D. Bubba single-strain pre-rolls are made with only ground whole bud – no sugar leaves, no trim, no shake. D. Bubba single-strain pre-rolls are made with only ground whole bud – no sugar leaves, no trim, no shake. This strain features dense and lightly-feathered flowers with a heavy icing of trichomes, and aromas of spicy earth (caryophyllene), gassy hops (humulene), and creamy coffee (bisabolol). With hemp paper, a bamboo filter, and vegan glue, the tapered design offers a twisted end, sealing the joint and acting as a convenient wick. Three x 0.5 g pre-rolls in a reusable, recyclable tube.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

About this strain

Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.

