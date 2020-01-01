Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
Pure Sunfarms’ 510 vape cartridges are filled with 0.5g of full-spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Just pure BC cannabis, providing smooth, clean flavour with every pull. Island Honey is a sativa-dominant BC bud that offers flavours of sweet spices (caryophyllene), honey (myrcene), and lemon curd (humulene), carefully preserved in the terpene-rich extract. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic heating coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Compatible with a 510 thread battery.
