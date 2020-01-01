 Loading…
Island Honey 510 0.5g Vape Cartridge

by Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms’ 510 vape cartridges are filled with 0.5g of full-spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts - and nothing else. Just pure BC cannabis, providing smooth, clean flavour with every pull. Island Honey is a sativa-dominant BC bud that offers flavours of sweet spices (caryophyllene), honey (myrcene), and lemon curd (humulene), carefully preserved in the terpene-rich extract. Fitted with a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic heating coil, every component of Pure Sunfarms’ cartridges is thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Compatible with a 510 thread battery.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.