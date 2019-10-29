 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Island Honey

by Pure Sunfarms

4.52
Miss_Slapshot

I love this strain! As a young professional I especially enjoy Island Honey on weeknights when you just want to take your mind off your shitty day. I vape it with a PAX 2 and one capsule with a topper for a tight burn makes me feel super chill, and just... Happy, man. Gave it 4 stars because I wish it had a bit of CBD in it for weekly use, but overall this is a real, real decent strain.

Nipplewort_1464

I love it! A very plesant strain. Nice and light on the inhale. A nice peppery honey tea flavour on the exhale. My neck and shoulders is where I hold most tension, witnin minutes I forgot that I waa hurting. Vaped this on 365°C.

