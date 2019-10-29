I love this strain! As a young professional I especially enjoy Island Honey on weeknights when you just want to take your mind off your shitty day. I vape it with
a PAX 2 and one capsule with a topper for a tight burn makes me feel super chill, and just... Happy, man. Gave it 4 stars because I wish it had a bit of CBD in it for weekly use, but overall this is a real, real decent strain.
Nipplewort_1464
on October 25th, 2019
I love it! A very plesant strain. Nice and light on the inhale. A nice peppery honey tea flavour on the exhale. My neck and shoulders is where I hold most tension, witnin minutes I forgot that I waa hurting. Vaped this on 365°C.