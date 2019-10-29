Miss_Slapshot on October 29th, 2019

I love this strain! As a young professional I especially enjoy Island Honey on weeknights when you just want to take your mind off your shitty day. I vape it with a PAX 2 and one capsule with a topper for a tight burn makes me feel super chill, and just... Happy, man. Gave it 4 stars because I wish it had a bit of CBD in it for weekly use, but overall this is a real, real decent strain.