 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jet Fuel Gelato
Hybrid

Jet Fuel Gelato

by Pure Sunfarms

Write a review
Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Flower Jet Fuel Gelato
Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Flower Jet Fuel Gelato
Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Flower Jet Fuel Gelato
Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Flower Jet Fuel Gelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Jet Fuel Gelato is a potent, high-THC cultivar born in the Pacific Northwest, covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. A dairy and diesel-driven hybrid, it presents aromas of citrus and pepper from dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool. Its dense sage green buds show flashes of purple and coral. The flowers are hand harvested, dry trimmed, and packed fresh.

About this brand

Pure Sunfarms Logo
Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

About this strain

Jet Fuel Gelato

Jet Fuel Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review