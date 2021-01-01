Jet Fuel Gelato
About this product
Jet Fuel Gelato is a potent, high-THC cultivar born in the Pacific Northwest, covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. A dairy and diesel-driven hybrid, it presents aromas of citrus and pepper from dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool. Its dense sage green buds show flashes of purple and coral. The flowers are hand harvested, dry trimmed, and packed fresh.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
