Pure Sun CBD Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Pure Sunfarms
About this product
Pure Sunfarms 510 vape cartridges are filled with full spectrum, single-strain, whole bud extracts – and nothing else. Pure Sun CBD is a CBD-rich phenotype of Cannatonic. Its delicate flavours are reminiscent of fresh flowers, orange popsicle, brown sugar, and cardamom, extracted from the original BC-grown flower, with no additives. With a custom ceramic mouthpiece, and featuring a glass tank and ceramic coil, every component of the cartridge is thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Cannatonic
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
