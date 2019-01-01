About this product
Pure Sunfarms' White Rhino is grown in a hybrid greenhouse with the use of cocoa fibre and dried using racks and trays. This very strong THC potency potential strain has a terpene profile composed mainly of Myrcene (scents of musk, earth, ripe fruit) and alpha-pinene (scents of pine, rosemary), and was machined trimmed and hand groomed.
About this strain
White Rhino
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.