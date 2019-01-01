 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms' White Rhino is grown in a hybrid greenhouse with the use of cocoa fibre and dried using racks and trays. This very strong THC potency potential strain has a terpene profile composed mainly of Myrcene (scents of musk, earth, ripe fruit) and alpha-pinene (scents of pine, rosemary), and was machined trimmed and hand groomed.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

