Purefarma Balance 15:15
by PurefarmaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Similar items
About this product
Strain Dominance: Sativa CBD & THC Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 15mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g Full Spectrum premium oil Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours Terpene profile: Alpha-bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene BALANCE YOUR BODY & MIND Our formulated blend of premium THC & CBD extracts. 15mg/ml THC & 15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium THC & CBD extracts. Formulated with hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple. Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of THC & 409.5mg of CBD. Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg THC & 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
About this brand
Purefarma
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.