 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Purefarma Balance 15:15

Purefarma Balance 15:15

by Purefarma

Write a review
Purefarma Concentrates Ingestible Purefarma Balance 15:15

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strain Dominance: Sativa CBD & THC Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 15mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g Full Spectrum premium oil Tasting Notes: Earthy notes, Subtle spicy flavours Terpene profile: Alpha-bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene BALANCE YOUR BODY & MIND Our formulated blend of premium THC & CBD extracts. 15mg/ml THC & 15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium THC & CBD extracts. Formulated with hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple. Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of THC & 409.5mg of CBD. Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg THC & 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).

About this brand

Purefarma Logo
We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis. Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the patient’s individual needs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review