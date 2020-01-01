Purefarma CBD Hemplixir 15
Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene Tasting Notes: Earthy notes. Subtle spicy flavours OUR CBD DAILY is a Non-psychoactive, full-bodied elixir formula ideal for your daily self-care routine. 15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Formulated in Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of CBD. Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).
