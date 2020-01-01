 Loading…

Purefarma CBD Hemplixir 15

by Purefarma

Purefarma CBD Hemplixir 15

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC <1 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 15 mg/g Full Spectrum Premium Oil Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, Terpinolene Tasting Notes: Earthy notes. Subtle spicy flavours OUR CBD DAILY is a Non-psychoactive, full-bodied elixir formula ideal for your daily self-care routine. 15mg/ml CBD, Full plant premium extract. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Formulated in Organic Olive Oil. Pure & simple Each 30ml bottle contains 409.5mg of CBD. Directions: Take sublingually (under tongue) with a glass of water or try adding drops to your food or beverages. 15mg CBD per 1ml (full dropper).

About this brand

Purefarma Logo
We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis. Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the patient’s individual needs.

