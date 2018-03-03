 Loading…

Nexus Dab Pen - GunMetal

by Qloud Up

About this product

Built on creativity and passion, Qloud Up has re-mastered the vaping industry to bring the world the best portable vaporizer experience. We’ve teamed up with some of the best product engineers to combine technology, quality, and experience; hence the name “nexus.” The nexus vaporizer features three of the finest atomizers; the all ceramic disq to ensure the purest flavor, the crystal quartz single with a crystal quartz rod and titanium coil for more power, and the crystal quartz dual with two crystal quartz rods and titanium coil for the biggest clouds and the most power. All three are are included and designed to carry the largest capacity of over .5 grams.

About this brand

Multi-Award Winning Vaporizers

Sat Mar 03 2018
J........o
Amazing pen! I love my nexus, this is the best wax pen I've used/owned. The nexus gives me monster hits and is also very smooth.