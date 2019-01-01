 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ice Qwest a.k.a Ice Cream Cake Pre-rolls

by QWEST CANNABIS

About this product

A true overachiever of a new era: Ice Cream Cake. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33. Candy like in appearance with a creamy dessert-like taste. It is as sweet as the name suggests. Dense and expertly cured. It will leave you feeling cool, floating, peaceful. Discover this critically acclaimed strain. All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch​ grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.

About this brand

The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades. Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person. We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time. Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up. Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs. Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes. Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed​ - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out. Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds. Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.