 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. OG Kush Pre Rolls 1g 2-pack

OG Kush Pre Rolls 1g 2-pack

by QWEST CANNABIS

Write a review
QWEST CANNABIS Cannabis Pre-rolls OG Kush Pre Rolls 1g 2-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

QWEST CANNABIS Logo
The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades. Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person. We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time. Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up. Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs. Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes. Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed​ - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out. Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds. Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.