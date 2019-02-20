 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Wonder Qwest a.k.a Sour Diesel

Wonder Qwest a.k.a Sour Diesel

by QWEST CANNABIS

About this product

An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine. Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Aloofhippie

Burns smooth with white ash, super smooth and clean tasting. Would buy again.

artem267041

Amazing strain with good taste. Felt very uplifted for 2-3 hours.. Will definitely buy it!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades. Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person. We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time. Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up. Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs. Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes. Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed​ - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out. Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds. Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.