Aloofhippie
on February 20th, 2019
Burns smooth with white ash, super smooth and clean tasting. Would buy again.
An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine. Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
on February 20th, 2019
on February 10th, 2019
Amazing strain with good taste. Felt very uplifted for 2-3 hours.. Will definitely buy it!
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.