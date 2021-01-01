 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Classic Cone 1.25"

Classic Cone 1.25"

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Cone 1.25"

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RAW Classic 1¼ Cones have revolutionized the smoking industry! That’s no exaggeration – they’re as easy as it gets! RAW’s precision-crafted pre-rolled cones are made from the same truly naturally unbleached paper as RAW Classic Papers and are ready to be easily filled. We are proud to say that genuine RAW Rolling Papers have no added chalk or dyes! Please ask other brands for their full ingredient list, the more you know the more you’ll enjoy your smoke RAW.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review