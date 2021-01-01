 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling machines
  5. 2-Way Joint Roller 70mm

2-Way Joint Roller 70mm

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Machines 2-Way Joint Roller 70mm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This RAW 2-Way Hemp Plastic Roller can roll standard or FAT rolls and is made using a specially produced natural hemp composite plastic that is then formed through an innovative eco-friendly cold-injection process. Even our rolling aprons use double-thick, high tensile strength vinyl. RAW 2-Way Hemp Plastic Rollers are designed to last!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review