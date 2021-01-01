 Loading…

  Artesano Organic Hemp Joint Rolling Kit Kingsize Slim

Artesano Organic Hemp Joint Rolling Kit Kingsize Slim

by RAW

RAW Organic Hemp Artesano Kingsize Slim

About this product

The RAW Artesano pack is the ultimate in rolling paper packaging. Each RAW Organic Hemp Artesano Kingsize Slim pack contains rolling papers, tips and a pop-out spring-loaded rolling tray. The entire patented pack closes securely using a neat paper-fold over trick that we invented! Anyone and everyone who has been lucky enough to see or own one of these packs has basically freaked out, saying things like “omg this is amazing”. We always take products to the next level, which is why we are the “leader of the pack”…

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

