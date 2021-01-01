 Loading…

Black Inside Out Rolling Papers

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Black Inside Out Rolling Papers

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Are you a backroller? I made something really special for you! These are not upside down – these are the new RAW Black Inside Out Papers made just for backrolling!! You guys asked for a special paper just for backrolling and I work for you, so here’s what I made for you! Each sheet is made inside out so the gumline is already facing down and away from you, perfect for backrolling! Backrolling is a very tricky roll, and I have the ultimate RAWspect for anyone who does it.

About this brand

RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

