 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Black Single Wide Double Feed

Black Single Wide Double Feed

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Black Single Wide Double Feed

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RAW Black Single Wide Double Feed is double pressed extra-fine for the thinnest unbleached rolling paper we have ever made. This unique artisan paper is produced in the Alcoy region of Spain where the dry Valencian winds make humidity optimally low. RAW Black Paper is so thin that it allows you to truly taste your terps! RAW Black was created for a new generation as the next level of top shelf smoking materials.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review