Classic 1.25" Rolling Papers

by RAW

About this product

RAW Classic 1¼ is our original size. Also known as “Spanish Size”, 1¼ papers were the standard size of all rolling papers starting hundreds of years ago. Since then, many other shapes, sizes, and materials have been used to produce a wide variety of papers. Here at RAW, we’ve stayed true to our roots and make this paper from naturally unrefined plants with a natural tree sap gumline for an experience that is truly RAWthentic.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

