  Classic 20 Stage Rawket Launcher Cone Pack

Classic 20 Stage Rawket Launcher Cone Pack

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic 20 Stage Rawket Launcher Cone Pack

About this product

It’s time to strap in for liftoff! The highly coveted 20 Stage RAWket is a fully-stocked, carefully selected collection of all the most fun Classic Cones RAW has to offer. Contains 20 RAWthentic Cones and a foldable funnel. We recommend working up from 1 ¼″ to the Supernatural in order to ensure proper ignition and successfully reaching orbit….. RAW 20 Stage RAWket pack includes: 6 x 1¼ Cones (83mm) 4 x Kingsize Cones (110mm) 2 x 98 Special Cones (98mm) 2 x Lean Cones (110mm) 2 x Peacemaker Cones (140mm) 2 x Emperador Cones (180mm) 2 x Supernatural Cones (280mm)

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

