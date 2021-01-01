Classic 20 Stage Rawket Launcher Cone Pack
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
It’s time to strap in for liftoff! The highly coveted 20 Stage RAWket is a fully-stocked, carefully selected collection of all the most fun Classic Cones RAW has to offer. Contains 20 RAWthentic Cones and a foldable funnel. We recommend working up from 1 ¼″ to the Supernatural in order to ensure proper ignition and successfully reaching orbit….. RAW 20 Stage RAWket pack includes: 6 x 1¼ Cones (83mm) 4 x Kingsize Cones (110mm) 2 x 98 Special Cones (98mm) 2 x Lean Cones (110mm) 2 x Peacemaker Cones (140mm) 2 x Emperador Cones (180mm) 2 x Supernatural Cones (280mm)
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.