The RAW Emperador is essentially a double-kingsize cone! It’s around 8″ long which is just long enough to still burn perfectly YET have so much oomph that it will smoke out a small crowd. This one is very popular for parties and gatherings!
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
