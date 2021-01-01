 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Classic Rolling Papers Kingsize Slim

Classic Rolling Papers Kingsize Slim

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Rolling Papers Kingsize Slim

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RAW Classic Kingsize Slim papers are designed for smokers who prefer a longer smoke. The introduction of RAW Classic changed the smoking landscape forever by introducing smokers to high quality, truly naturally unrefined papers that allow you to enjoy your smoke as nature intended! Proudly free from added dyes or chalk.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review