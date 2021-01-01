 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Classic Kingsized Slim Paper Roll 5m

Classic Kingsized Slim Paper Roll 5m

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Kingsized Slim Paper Roll 5m

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RAW rolls are perfect for smokers who want the added freedom of being to choose whatever length they want! RAW Classic Kingsize Slim Rolls gives you ~16-feet of naturally unbleached RAW Kingsize Slim Paper, uncut to give you freedom to roll how you want.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review