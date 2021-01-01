Classic Kingsized Slim Paper Roll 5m
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
RAW rolls are perfect for smokers who want the added freedom of being to choose whatever length they want! RAW Classic Kingsize Slim Rolls gives you ~16-feet of naturally unbleached RAW Kingsize Slim Paper, uncut to give you freedom to roll how you want.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.