 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Classic Masterpiece Rolling Papers 1.25"

Classic Masterpiece Rolling Papers 1.25"

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Masterpiece Rolling Papers 1.25"

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The RAW Classic Masterpiece 1¼ combines the high-quality RAW Classic Papers with the best RAW Pre-Rolled Tips. It’s so convenient that you’ll never want a different pack!! This handcrafted product is a favorite of smokers the world over.

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review