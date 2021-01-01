 Loading…

Classic Single Wide Paper Roll 5m

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic Single Wide Paper Roll 5m

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

RAW Freedom: The ability to choose whatever size you want! RAW Classic Single Wide Rolls gives you ~16 feet of RAW Classic Paper to choose your own size from. Interesting RAW fact: the artist 2Chainz exclusively rolls with RAW Classic Rolls. He calls them “RAW California Rolls”.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

