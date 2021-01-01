About this product

This was the first time we decided to elevate the whole smoking community. I wish there was enough space here to tell you the whole funny story of when we decided to launch 1-foot cones into the world. Everyone thought we were crazy, and they were all correct! The RAW Supernatural Cone is a full 1-footer! It’s difficult to smoke – but that’s not the point of it! Just pack it not too tight and keep it tilted up, then enjoy the experience with a group of good friends. That’s what it’s all about!