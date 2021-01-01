 Loading…

Connoisseur Classic Kingsize Slim Rolling Papers

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Connoisseur Classic Kingsize Slim Rolling Papers

The ideal choice for smokers who prefer a longer smoke or enjoy hand rolling their own cones. RAW Classic Connoisseur Kingsize Slim is an all-in-one solution that comes elegantly packaged with a RAWified elastic band holding it all together for easy portability and maximum organization. Smokers love it!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

