Connoisseur Classic Kingsize Slim Rolling Papers
About this product
The ideal choice for smokers who prefer a longer smoke or enjoy hand rolling their own cones. RAW Classic Connoisseur Kingsize Slim is an all-in-one solution that comes elegantly packaged with a RAWified elastic band holding it all together for easy portability and maximum organization. Smokers love it!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
