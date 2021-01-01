 Loading…

  Smoking
  Rolling papers
  Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers Single Wide

Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers Single Wide

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Connoisseur Classic Rolling Papers Single Wide

About this product

RAW Connoisseur combines the best naturally unrefined paper with the best tips. Our unique design with a RAWified elastic band to hold it all together is reminiscent of the historical 'band packs' of old. The RAW Classic Paper works perfectly with the included RAW Original Tips. When we first launched this handcrafted product, it was a moment of pride as we brought back the old and combined it with the new. Smokers love it!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

