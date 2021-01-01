About this product

RAW Connoisseur combines the best naturally unrefined paper with the best tips. Our unique design with a RAWified elastic band to hold it all together is reminiscent of the historical ‘band packs’ of old. The RAW Classic Paper works perfectly with the included RAW Original Tips. When we first launched this handcrafted product, it was a moment of pride as we brought back the old and combined it with the new. Smokers love it!