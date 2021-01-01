 Loading…

Supernatural Joint Roller

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Machines Supernatural Joint Roller

About this product

This roller was created for making massive ~12″ (280mm) smokes! It fits our RAW Supernatural papers and rolls perfectly. We had to use metal reinforced brass rolling pins that won’t flex while rolling. This machine is MASSIVE and perfect for your Supernatural rolls!

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

