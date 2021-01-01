About this product
RAW Organic Hemp Paper is hands-down the world’s best organic hemp rolling paper! RAW Organic Hemp 1¼ is our favorite size of RAW Organic Hemp Papers as it’s the original size of rolling papers. 1¼ is sometimes called Spanish Size as the first rolling papers ever produced were made in the Alcoy region of Spain, just steps from where we produce this paper today!
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
