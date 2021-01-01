Organic Hemp Connoisseur Kingsize Slim
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A full-featured, compact smoker’s kit with 32 ultimate-quality RAW Organic Hemp Kingsize Slim papers and 32 naturally unrefined tips in attractive eco craft paper packaging with a RAWified elastic band holding it all together! RAW Organic Connoisseur Kingsize Slim is hand assembled, often by special needs workers. It’s RAW Karma!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.