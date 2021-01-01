 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Flying Disc Rolling Tray

Flying Disc Rolling Tray

by RAW

Write a review
RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Flying Disc Rolling Tray

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The RAW Flying Disc Rolling Tray was something that we made for our friends after we needed a rolling tray while playing disc golf. Naturally we used our disc which worked BUT it didn’t work well so we knew what had to be done! We created the RAW Flying Disc Rolling Tray to have a perfectly smooth inside surface for rolling with no injection point and nothing to mess up an otherwise perfect roll. This disc was made for rolling, throwing and having a good time with your friends. 🙂

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review