About this product

This is my absolute hands-down favorite rolling papers that we make: the WAR on hate rolling papers. 100% of net profits are donated to charity, and it only comes in 1¼ size because that’s my favorite size in the world and I want this to come from the heart. When you buy a pack of WAR Papers 100% of net profits will be donated to beautiful anti-hate organizations like Peaceful Protestor Bailout Funds & the Martin Luther King Center (“We prepare global citizens to create a more just, humane and peaceful world using Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology (Nonviolence365®)”. If you don’t like this then you don’t have to buy it, but if you do I want to make sure that you always remember that even in war only love can conquer hate, and this pack is all about love. WAR Papers are available for purchase on the RAW Foundation website. Thank you for helping us fight the WAR on HATE!