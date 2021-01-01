Axial Heat Coil for E-Nail Banger (w/ bottom wraps)
by RCCtools Custom E-Nail ControllersWrite a review
$36.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
E-banger heat coils are different from the normal axial style heat coils in that they have a few extra wraps around the bottom of the banger in order to heat the dab surface more fully. Without this bottom-heating there would be a temperature difference between the bottom dab surface and the walls of the banger, where the axial coil is normally heating. Read more at rcctools.com
About this brand
RCCtools Custom E-Nail Controllers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.