About this product
Re-Up’s DRGMT2 is a high-CBD, low-THC variety with unique earthy, minty, and citrus aromas. This is a balanced bud that’ll hit the spot for all CBD fans out there. THC: 10.15.9% CBD: <1%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Durga Mata II
Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.