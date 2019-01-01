About this product
Re-up's DTHBBB offers convenience in a pre-rolled format. The indica-dominant strain has pleasant sweet and earthy undertones. THC: 8-15.9% CBD: <1%
About this strain
Death Bubba
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.