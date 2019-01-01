 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SHSHKBRRY

SHSHKBRRY

by Re-Up

Write a review
Re-Up Cannabis Flower SHSHKBRRY
Re-Up Cannabis Flower SHSHKBRRY
Re-Up Cannabis Flower SHSHKBRRY

About this product

SHSKBRRY from Re-Up is a strain for those seeking a sweet, berry-flavoured highlight to their day. Its tight buds come in a spectrum of purples. THC: 10-13.9% CBD: <1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

Re-Up Logo
At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.