by Re-Up

About this product

Stay grounded with Re-Up’s SNSSTR.Earthy and woody, this strain is a sweet complement to whatever your day may bring. THC: 10-15.9% CBD: <1%

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.